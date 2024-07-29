Watch Angel Reese grow up before your eyes in this sweet time-lapse tweet (VIDEO)
Angel Reese was already turning heads as a 6-foot, 15-year-old.
The fact she was a serious baller was evident to anyone with eyes.
Her progression was rapid, much like the footage in this tweet:
She eventually grew to an intimidating 6-foot-3, became an All-American while leading LSU to its first national title, and has since dominated the WNBA scene -- along with Caitlin Clark -- as the women's pro league reaches new heights in popularity.
But we doubt anyone could have predicted Reese's quick ascension into the superstar stratosphere of social media: 3.9 million TikTok followers -- just here for laughs yes i’m 6’3 :) -- 3.9 million more on Instagram, and 570,000 on X (formerly Twitter).
With the WNBA on break Reese is living large and attracting tons of attention in Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games.
Now sit back and spend one minute watching the 22-year-old Reese develop her game from 2017-2024.
Don't blink or you'll miss a year.
Remember: Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.'