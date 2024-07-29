Why Simone Biles' mom just called out Snoop Dogg directly to his face
Simone Biles’ mom had no problem trolling Snoop Dogg during a live interview at the 2024 Olympics.
Nellie Biles — who is one of 14 Biles family members to cheer on Simone in Paris — called out the rapper, directly to his face, when discussing how she and Simone had first met him in 2010.
After Today cohost and NBC icon Hoda Kotb reminded Snoop during a group interview on Friday, July 26, that he and Simone “have known each other for a long time,” the “Gin and Juice” artist asked the gymnast’s mother just how they were introduced back then.
“I remember — I will never forget, we met you in Times Square. 2010,” Nellie replied. “And you said, ‘cause we asked for a picture, ‘Two minutes.’ One, two, and you were gone,” she quipped, as Snoop — who is serving as a sports commentator for NBC’s 2024 Olympics coverage — laughed loudly into the mic.
While Simone may be the GOAT when it comes to gymnastics, it looks like her mom might hold that title when it comes to the most epic burns.
