2024 Wimbledon champs Alcaraz, Krejčíková share a sweet dance (VIDEO)
The Wimbledon Champions Dinner dance tradition continues its remarkable rally and we’re delighted to say we think it’s here to stay.
Neither a change to a smaller venue (1977) or something as big as COVID (2020-2021) could completely curtail this lovely tradition.
Don’t believe us?
Take a look for yourself as this year’s men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz and women’s champion Barbora Krejčíková share a sweet moment softly groovin’ and slowly shiftin’ to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.”
Here's another angle:
Nice, right?
It is.
As some have pointed out, Alcaraz seemed shy when Krejčíková stepped onstage – and there’s a reason for that. The Spaniard tennis star is fleet of foot on the courts, yes, but when it comes to bustin’ a move or two he admitted: “Let’s say, [I] could be better I guess. Yeah, let’s see tonight, but I will try to do my best.”
One of the more amusing comments about the 21-year-old Alcaraz's style was: "For someone as agile as Carlos, he dances like a grandpa."
Nah, you did good, kid.
Deal with it.
However, we’ve saved the best for last.
But this might be even better: An awesome, nostalgic trip down memory lane with images from past Champions Dinners that is certain to make you smile and feel old at the same time. Deal with it.
We've saved the best for last. In 2015, Djokovic earned kudos and is credited for reviving the dormant tradition when he asked women's champion, Serena Wiliams, to cut a rug.
It was short but sweet and the Joker clearly knew his "Night Fever" moves.
Nine years later, we can only guess that Alcaraz was honoring the man he had just defeated and made it a magical night for all.
RELATED: SI.com's Jon Wertheim serves up his 50 Parting Thoughts from Wimbledon and he and Steve Weissman interview Alcaraz just after his second straight Wimbledon title.
