49ers’ George Kittle goes villain cowboy in all-black couples fit with wife Claire
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle are known to turn heads on NFL Sundays with George on the field and Claire in the stands with her winning fit game. During the offseason, they are both rocking some awesome looks and still turning heads.
George and Claire were bright spots for a team that went a dismal 6-11 last season. George finished with 78 catches for 1106 yards and eight touchdowns. Claire, meanwhile, flexed looks like her knee-high gold boots and leg-flaunting T-shirt stunner.
The couple got away to Mexico with teammates after the season where Claire rocked a zebra-print top while George downed some tequila on a private boat, and then went to a much colder destination where George wore the craziest full polar bear fit and Claire went with a fire cheetah-print one.
Now, for teammate George Odum’s wedding in Nashville, Tennessee, that had a Western theme to it, George and Claire went with a villain black look.
They even stole a kiss.
They weren’t the only ones who were wanted in this Western, though: The bride and groom were as well.
It looks like they had a great time together and their awesome fit offseason continues even if they were the bad guys this time.