Chargers' Harbaugh edges out rival Pete Carroll in first AFC West draft battle

Los Angeles Chargers Jim Harbaugh and Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll, go way back, at times a bit tense. ESPN's Mel Kiper graded their first draft classes with both coaches in the AFC West.

Brian Letscher

December 8, 2013; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (right) after the game.
December 8, 2013; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (left) shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh (right) after the game. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Second-year Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll, new boss of the Las Vegas Raiders, have a long -- at times prickly -- history that goes back to Harbaugh's NFL playing days. A history that is adding new chapters as both men are now competing in the AFC West.

The 2025 NFL draft was critical for both teams as Carroll and the Raiders looked to expand on a hot free agency and Harbaugh continues to upgrade the Chargers' roster heading into Year 2 of a turnaround.

Jan 15, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at a press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper dropped his overall grades on Sunday, revealing that the Harbaugh vs. Carroll battle is as tight as ever with Kiper awarding Harbaugh and the Chargers a 'B+' while Carroll and the Raiders earned a 'B'.

Both teams took running backs in Round 1 with the Raiders selecting Boise St. star and the nation's leading rusher (by a wide margin), Ashton Jeanty. Not to be outdone, the run-loving Harbaugh selected UNC's workhorse back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick, a big back who can run through defenders or past them.

Oct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a touchdown. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While it was a bit strange that Los Angeles didn't address iOL until the 6th round, the difference-maker that gave the Chargers the edge were the defensive picks by the Raiders, particularly on the defensive line.

The thing about draft grades -- they are subjective. Pro Football Focus, for example, gave the Raiders a clear win. Neither Harbaugh nor Carroll are likely concerned about perceived draft day wins. What matters is the objective score at the end of their two matchups in the Fall.

BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

