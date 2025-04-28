Chargers' Harbaugh edges out rival Pete Carroll in first AFC West draft battle
Second-year Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll, new boss of the Las Vegas Raiders, have a long -- at times prickly -- history that goes back to Harbaugh's NFL playing days. A history that is adding new chapters as both men are now competing in the AFC West.
The 2025 NFL draft was critical for both teams as Carroll and the Raiders looked to expand on a hot free agency and Harbaugh continues to upgrade the Chargers' roster heading into Year 2 of a turnaround.
ESPN's Mel Kiper dropped his overall grades on Sunday, revealing that the Harbaugh vs. Carroll battle is as tight as ever with Kiper awarding Harbaugh and the Chargers a 'B+' while Carroll and the Raiders earned a 'B'.
Both teams took running backs in Round 1 with the Raiders selecting Boise St. star and the nation's leading rusher (by a wide margin), Ashton Jeanty. Not to be outdone, the run-loving Harbaugh selected UNC's workhorse back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick, a big back who can run through defenders or past them.
While it was a bit strange that Los Angeles didn't address iOL until the 6th round, the difference-maker that gave the Chargers the edge were the defensive picks by the Raiders, particularly on the defensive line.
The thing about draft grades -- they are subjective. Pro Football Focus, for example, gave the Raiders a clear win. Neither Harbaugh nor Carroll are likely concerned about perceived draft day wins. What matters is the objective score at the end of their two matchups in the Fall.
