Chargers reveal just how early they knew Omarion Hampton was the pick

In their second draft with the Los Angeles Chargers, the regime of Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh left Round 1 this year extremely happy. With the No. 22 overall pick, they selected UNC running back Omarion Hampton, a dynamic playmaker who will come in and make an immediate impact. The Bolts have been on the search for better skill players on offense this offseason and Hampton is their first big move.
Hortiz and Harbaugh admitted they didn't believe Hampton would be available at their pick, but agreed on their decision well before the draft started. It was Hampton no matter what and the Chargers got their guy.
Hortiz had this to say regarding Hampton being available: "Did I think Omarion was going to be there? No. He was one of those unanimous guys, but we were fired up he was there."
Hampton rushed for 3,164 yards and 30 touchdowns while averaging just under six yards per carry over the last two years for the Tar Heels. He'll now come in to split the backfield with Najee Harris, who signed with the Bolts earlier in the offseason. Harris had a similar draft story, being taken No.24 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.
The Chargers have seriously upgraded their backfield, with Hampton and Harris now going to provide two different skillsets behind Justin Herbert.
