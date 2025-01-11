Jim Harbaugh's net worth: The shocking amount the L.A. Chargers coach is worth
Jim Harbaugh has already achieved a great deal in his football career, and that includes building up his wealth.
The Ohio-born athlete began his gridiron journey on the field, where he played quarterback for the University of Michigan before getting picked by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1987 NFL draft.
While Harbaugh was paid well as an NFL player, it doesn't come close to what he made as a head coach. Here is everything you need to know about his net worth.
Jim Harbaugh's net worth
As of 2025, Harbaugh has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
His first big payday came after the Bears offered him $2.25 million in 1987, which included a signing bonus and an average annual salary of $450,000 over five years. His salary increased further when he became the team's starter in 1990. Along with the Bears, Harbaugh quarterbacked for the San Diego Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Baltimore Reaves before retiring as a player in 1993.
Harbaugh began his coaching stint at the University of San Diego, then jumped over to Stanford University. His success in the college ranks, including a victory in the Orange Bowl, landed him the head coaching job of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. His first contract with the historic franchise was a five-year, $25 million deal. He would go on to lead them to three straight NFC Championship appearances, as well as a Super Bowl appearance in the 2012 season.
In 2015, Harbaugh returned to the University of Michigan as The Wolverines head coach. At the time he was given a seven-year contract at $5 million per year, plus a $2 million signing bonus. In 2021, Michigan renewed his contract for $35 million.
RELATED: Dan Campbell net worth: The Lions head coach makes more than you think
Harbaugh returned to the NFL in 2024 as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, where he currently remains. The Chargers gave the multi-time champion a five-year deal at $16 million per year, making him the third-highest-paid coach in the league. In his first year, Harbaugh managed to bring the AFC West team back to the playoffs.
Real estate is also an area where Harbaugh made significant funds. In 2012, he bought a home in Atherton, California for $6.2 million, and would later sell the mansion for $11.8 million in 2022.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’