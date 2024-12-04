The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aaron Rodgers' ex Shailene Woodley still gets choked up talking about their romance

The acclaimed 'Divergent' actress opens up about her engagement not working out with the NFL superstar.

Joseph Galizia

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium.
Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sometimes love just doesn't work out, but it can still sting, according to Shailene Woodley.

The acclaimed actress, best known for her work in the Divergent film series and the Oscar nominated The Descendants, spoke about her ex-fiancée Aaron Rodgers during an interview with Outside Magazine and revealed that her split from the NFL superstar still makes her emotional.

"I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," Woodley claimed. "It was not right. But it was beautiful."

Woodley, 33,  and Rodgers, 41, began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and were together for two years before deciding to end things in 2022. Later in the interview, The Big Little Lies star admitted that she was dealing with some severe emotional turmoil during her time with Rodgers, but never clarified if it was due to the New York Jets quarterback.

"I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," she said. "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy." 

While Woodley is not currently in a relationship, Rodgers has been spotted with Mallory Dens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Unfortunately, Rodgers' performance in the 2024 NFL season has not been of his usual MVP caliber. The Jets hold a 3-9 record, marking their ninth straight losing season. 

RELATED: New York Jets Overlooked Warning Signs of Aaron Rodgers' Decline

Published
Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

