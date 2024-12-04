Aaron Rodgers' ex Shailene Woodley still gets choked up talking about their romance
Sometimes love just doesn't work out, but it can still sting, according to Shailene Woodley.
The acclaimed actress, best known for her work in the Divergent film series and the Oscar nominated The Descendants, spoke about her ex-fiancée Aaron Rodgers during an interview with Outside Magazine and revealed that her split from the NFL superstar still makes her emotional.
"I haven't shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry," Woodley claimed. "It was not right. But it was beautiful."
Woodley, 33, and Rodgers, 41, began dating during the COVID-19 pandemic and were together for two years before deciding to end things in 2022. Later in the interview, The Big Little Lies star admitted that she was dealing with some severe emotional turmoil during her time with Rodgers, but never clarified if it was due to the New York Jets quarterback.
"I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022," she said. "I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy."
While Woodley is not currently in a relationship, Rodgers has been spotted with Mallory Dens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens. Unfortunately, Rodgers' performance in the 2024 NFL season has not been of his usual MVP caliber. The Jets hold a 3-9 record, marking their ninth straight losing season.
