Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills-49ers game after engagement news
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having the best season of his life on and off the field. After ruining the Kansas City Chiefs' perfect season with a dominant 30-21 win, the Bills entered the bye week on a high note.
While Allen was already in the MVP conversation before the break, his historic performances against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football made him a frontrunner for the award. The 28-year-old superstar became the first quarterback in NFL history record a passing touchdown, catch a touchdown, and rush for a touchdown in single game.
Cheering for the Bills as they defeated San Francisco 35-10 at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 1, Allen's fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. While Steinfed, 27, is known for keeping a low profile at Bills games, a fan photo of the Oscar-nominated actress emerged for this time since she said, "Yes," to Allen's proposal.
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld, spotted enjoying date night in Buffalo
Despite the freezing temperatures and inclement weather, Steinfeld was all smiles in red beanie and a cream Bills fleece for the primetime matchup.
Allen and Steinfeld announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post just two days prior. They captioned the post, "♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️."
During the Bills-49ers game, NBC reporter Melissa Stark shared more details about Allen's surprise proposal in Malibu and their upcoming wedding plans.
"He was all smiles,” Stark said of Allen while speaking about his engagement. When asked if the "Pitch Perfect" star was surpised, "Very," the Bills star answered. "He got her pretty good," Stark noted.
While Allen and Steinfeld have not yet set a wedding date, the Wyoming alum is focused on football. He wants to usurp the No. 1 seed in the AFC to earn a first-round bye and home field advantage in the playoffs. Next up, the Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams on SoFi Stadium in Week 14.
