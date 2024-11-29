Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Loreal Sarkisian knows how to make a statement with her fits — she certainly won Thanksgiving with her latest one.
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, the 39-year-old Loreal is making her name in the fashion industry as a stylist and a model. She’s already made plenty of fit statements like her leopard-print birthday dress, and her all-white game day slay, and her leather and lace “game plan” look.
On Thursday, Loreal gave us two fits. The first was an all-black “night” look that was a touchdown. She certainly saved the best for last with the equivalent of a game-winner. She wore Daisy Dukes with some thigh-high boots in fall colors and flexed some serious nails.
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian recreates Beyoncé’s red leather look with unique twist
RELATED: Loreal Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit
She even posed with her mom, saying “A mothers love.”
Loreal said she was having a great Thanksgiving and she dressed up for the occasion as she always, crediting her mom for making sure everyone brought their fit game to the dinner table.
Thursday was also the day Lo’s Wardrobe Bar launched.
It was a big day for Loreal and she certainly came out with the “W” not only with her new venture, but her jaw-dropping look.
