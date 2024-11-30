Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Livvy Dunne took Black Friday literally with her fit game and posted some jaw-dropping looks.
The fifth-year LSU gymnastics senior and viral influencer is home in New Jersey for the break, spending time with sister Julz Dunne on social media, while showing off her legs in a “spicy” look that made Grace Boor have FOMO, as well as a makeup-free selfie and a sizzling black miniskirt while cooking in the kitchen.
Livvy kept going with even more looks in black on Friday that she shared on her Snapchat. She “blacked out” her bedroom with this look.
Cue up AC/DC’s “Back In Black” song cause Dunne just rocked that fit.
Dunne is home taking a break from the rigors of practice as she looks to help the Lady Tigers defend the LSU’s first-ever gymnastics national championship. She’s also away from boyfriend Paul Skenes for the first time since he’s been on his Pittsburgh Pirates offseason.
The viral influencer who even did the splits for Jake Paul’s “W” brand, looks like she’s having fun in all kinds of fits while back home for the week. Her all-black fit certainly slayed the day.
