Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom Vanessa
Natalia Bryant is so grown up now at 21, and tall, too.
The oldest daughter of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is not only a film student at USC, but a model. With her stunning smile that looks so much like mom Vanessa Bryant and her tall figure, it’s easy to see why.
Natalia has been posting more grown-up looks lately like her naughty Halloween costume, and her shoestring tank top pose, and her fire-red low-cut dress on a night out. She also may have joined a sorority as evident by this photo.
With college off for Thanksgiving, Natalia returned home to be with mom and sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, where mom posted the most adorable family photos. In one of them, you can see Natalia standing next to her and the height difference is stunning.
While see certainly got her mother’s looks, she got dad’s height. Kobe was 6-foot-6, while mom is a normal 5-foot-5. Natalia is listed as 5-foot-9 according to the internet, but certainly towers over Vanessa. The younger sisters also look like they are getting so big.
Natalia was the captain of her volleyball team in high school where she held the school record for kills in a single season for four consecutive years. She would’ve no doubt been a D1 player, but decided to pursue other passions like film and modeling following the tragic death of her dad and sister Gigi in 2020.
How time flies and how big Natalia (and sisters) have gotten.
