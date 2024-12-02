Ciara shares baby's disgruntled message to Russell Wilson after Steelers win
The Pittsburgh Steelers' five-game win streak was snapped by the Cleveland Browns last week, marking the team's first defeat since Russell Wilson took over as the team's starting quarterback.
Wilson and Co. faced another huge challenge in Week 13, taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on road. However, Wilson, who celebrated his 36th birthday just two days prior, proved age is just number at Paycor Stadium.
Wilson completed 29-of-38 passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals. The former Super Bowl champion registered 257 passing yards in the first half alone, the most he’s ever recorded in an opening half during his entire career.
Cheering for the Steelers on Sunday, Wilson's wife, Ciara, with whom he shares four children. After the Steelers moved to 9-4 on the season, the "Level Up" singer let their baby girl, Amora Princess, do the talking on Dec. 1.
RELATED: Russell Wilson and wife Ciara's youngest son's height stuns fans
The 39-year-old R&B star posted a photo of their 11-month old daughter, who served up a seriously mean mug on Sunday evening. Ciara captioned the post on Instagram, "'Goooo DaDa! What a Show!' Go @Steelers 🤣😂👏🏾."
Fans absolutley loved to see Amora Princess' reaction to her father's big game. One woman commented, "Incredible character she has but of course she’s your daughter." 😍." Another person wrote, "This pic of her is definitely about to become a meme! 😂❤️."
Next up, the Steelers will look to get revenge on the Browns when they host Cleveland at Acrisure Stadium in Week 14.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen
Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai
New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win