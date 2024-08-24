The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets and puppies in one video? (WATCH)

Even if you're not a fan of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets or cute dogs, you'll get a kick out of these pups.

Ty Bronicel

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shares a laugh on the sidelines during the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 17, 2024.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shares a laugh on the sidelines during the second half against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 17, 2024. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The National Football League Jets have some beauties on their hands.

Simmer down Aaron Rodgers fans, because we're talking about dogs, y'all.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers addresses his sexuality again: in defense of gay community this time

Not Dawgs but adorable, adoptable creatures and the team's website has stolen our hearts with this:

Jets & Pets: Players & Cheerleaders Celebrate National #LoveYourPetDay with Their Four-Legged Friends.

Take a look.

All of this was to raise awareness about how many good girl and boy dogs need a "forever home."

That's where St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center comes in, full focus.

Kudos.

Always a reminder that pets are prized possessions who heal.

Take care of them.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gold-medal look: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance

Retro FTW: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)

On the DL: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule

Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos

Clearing the air: Aaron Rodgers addresses sexuality again: defends gay community

Published
Ty Bronicel

TY BRONICEL

Home/News