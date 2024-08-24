Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets and puppies in one video? (WATCH)
The National Football League Jets have some beauties on their hands.
Simmer down Aaron Rodgers fans, because we're talking about dogs, y'all.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers addresses his sexuality again: in defense of gay community this time
Not Dawgs but adorable, adoptable creatures and the team's website has stolen our hearts with this:
Jets & Pets: Players & Cheerleaders Celebrate National #LoveYourPetDay with Their Four-Legged Friends.
Take a look.
All of this was to raise awareness about how many good girl and boy dogs need a "forever home."
That's where St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center comes in, full focus.
Kudos.
Always a reminder that pets are prized possessions who heal.
Take care of them.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gold-medal look: Gabby Thomas stuns with leggy look in late-night appearance
Retro FTW: Nike drops awesome Raiders Bo Jackson classic NFL kicks (PHOTOS)
On the DL: Dallas Cowboys cheerleader addresses controversial ‘unspoken’ rule
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Clearing the air: Aaron Rodgers addresses sexuality again: defends gay community