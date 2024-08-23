SI

Bart Scott Went to the Ends of the Earth to Defend Aaron Rodgers on 'Get Up'

The former Jets linebacker had plenty to say about the quarterback's place among the league's best signal callers.

(L to R) Stephen A. Smith of the ESPN show First Take looks on as Bart Scott, a former Southeastern High School and NFL player, laughs at one of his points during their live broadcast from WGPR-TV broadcast museum in Detroit on Friday, September 9, 2022. The live show had a studio audience made up of Detroit sports fans listening to the two talk about football and other sports related topics. Firsttake 090922 Es06 / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former New York Jets linebacker and current ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott did not hold back when asked about where he believes quarterback Aaron Rodgers ranks among the league's best signal-callers.

Rodgers, who turns 41 in December, is coming off a season-ending Achilles tear on the first offensive possession of the season for the Jets in 2023. The jury is out among Rodgers's doubters about whether or not he can return to form as one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

The doubt doesn't reside with Scott, however, and he made his stance abundantly clear on Friday morning's edition of Get Up on ESPN.

"Name me five quarterbacks that's better than Aaron Rodgers right now," Scott said. "Miss me with the 2022. You talk about, OK, he threw for 36-3700 yards. He had two young rookie receivers that didn't even know the route tree...an average Aaron Rodgers season. You take that same Aaron Rodgers from 2022 and you put him on the Jets with the talent he has around him. Come on, [Chris Canty], who hurt you? ...You talk to any of those reporters. I've been to camp three times. You talk to any of those reporters that was out there against the Giants, and I know it's the Giants. He's been electric. He's been unstoppable."

Rodgers is now three seasons removed from his back-to-back MVP seasons, but if he can prove he's healthy in 2024, he's a strong candidate for a bounce back on track record and talent alone.

Rodgers and the Jets believe they have the pieces to compete in the AFC for a Super Bowl berth, but now it's time to prove it on the field.

