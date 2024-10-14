Aidan Hutchinson's sister makes 1 request after Lions star's injury
The Detroit Lions steamrolled the Dallas Cowboys with a dominant 47-9 victory at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13. Lions quarterback Jared Goff had an incredible game, completing 72% of his passes for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns.
While the Lions have a lot to celebrate when it comes to their crushing defeat over the Cowboys, the potential loss of defensive end Aidan Hutchinson remains at the forefront of everyone's mind.
During the third quarter, Hutchinson sacked Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, but his leg bent in the wrong direction after he collided with his teammate, defensive tackle Alim McNeill.
The Fox broadcast refused to show a replay of the leg injury as it was that gruesome. After being attended to by the medical trainers on the field, Hutchinson was carted off to the locker room and taken to a local hospital. For the Lions, losing the 24-year-old, who led the league in sacks (7.5) before going down in Week 6, is a massive blow.
Hutchinson's sister, Mia Hutchinson, had a request for fans after learning of her brother's devastating injury.
Mia shared a photo of her younger brother and wrote, "Please pray for Aidan."
Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the game that Hutchinson underwent surgery for a broken tibia. "Hate it for Hutch. That’s tough,” Campbell said.
"It was tough. He’s in good hands right now. He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here, and obviously he’s going to be down a little while, so that’s tough, and it’s hard when you lose somebody like him. We’ll know a lot more after this and obviously wish him the best."
Next up, the Lions (4-2) have an NFC North divisional showdown against the Minnestoa Vikings (5-0) in Week 7.
