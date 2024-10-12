Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week vacation bikini shots
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week so heiress Gracie Hunt is taking time off with a trip to Mexico.
Hunt, 25, who is the oldest daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Shackles, is usually glamming up for photos like this stunning black minidress, or this sleeveless Chiefs minidress fit for her own NFL apparel line, or a sizzling side-by-side photo with younger sister Ava, 19.
This time, Gracie stripped off the glammed-up fits to hit the beach for some sun and fun. Hunt posted the following stunning photos to her 572K followers on Instagram. She captioned it, “A beachy bye weekend ☀️🌊” then showed off her bikini look.
Hunt is a former Miss Kansas and Miss USA finalist for a reason. Wowza.
Lately, she’s been quite busy with work, travel, getting a new boyfriend, and crushing with her fashion game. She even compared her life lately to “Ferris Bueller”. Hunt released her own “Gracie Hunt NFL Women’s Apparel” line from “Wear by Erin Andrews” and continues to impress with whatever she does.
Oh yea, she’s a brand and marketing executive for the 5-0 Chiefs — A team she (and her family) has won three Super Bowls rings with. Gracie was recently seen flexing the iced-out jewelry in an epic photo with Ava.
Life is great for Gracie Hunt. It’s good to see her enjoying the time off because even Ferris Bueller had to take a “day off.”
