Ciara’s extremely bold new fit awkwardly has Russell Wilson’s old team colors
Russell Wilson is on his third NFL team since being married to Ciara. While his new team the Pittsburgh Steelers is all about that black and yellow, Ciara’s latest outfit was definitely more Seattle Seahawks green.
The couple have been together since tying knot back in 2016 when Wilson was starring in Seattle. They recently had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023, and have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, together. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own. How time flies as evident by this recent dapper Goodfellas’ photo of Wilson, Future and Win shows.
The Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara, meanwhile, is still looking amazing at 38 and is flexing some serious biceps, while Wilson, 35, is still awaiting his first action as the backup quarterback of the Steelers. Ciara has always represented her man at games and events. Her latest outfit, however, awkwardly displayed the wrong team colors (and wrong city’s hat) to her 35.4 million followers on Instagram.
Make no mistake about it, Ciara looks amazing in that fit, but it definitely looks like it’s Seahawks green, as well as topping it off with an Atlanta Braves cap.
Here’s Wilson in the similar colors when he played for the Seahawks.
Ciara has been spotted at Acrisure Stadium cheering on the Steelers throughout the season. She definitely won’t be wearing this fit to the next Pittsburgh game or that would be really awkward.
