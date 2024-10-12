Sunisa Lee shows off full figure in sizzling Mexico vacation bikini photos
It looks like Sunisa Lee is finally relaxing on vacation after an incredible year.
After hauling in a gold medal and two bronze medals in the Summer Games in Paris, the 21-year-old star moved from Minnesota to New York City to work on building her brand. Has she ever by dropping viral fits like this short yellow dress that left fans breathless, or this corset top, miniskirt combo.
Lee was also named to Glamour’s “Women of the Year” list where she graced the cover and pages with stunning poses. She even got to meet Beyoncé, where both went fangirl over each other. That’s the highlight of any year right there.
Earlier, Lee teased she was up to something with a very grown up alluring bikini shot from the waist up on her Instagram Stories.
Now, she’s not holding back anything with full bikini shots from a lounge chair by the beach in the beautiful vacation destination of Tulum, Mexico. Lee looks relaxed and is showing off just how hard she’s worked in the gym — as well as off of it — with her amazing beauty.
With all that’s she’s had to overcome and accomplished Lee deserves all of this.
Lee has dealt with so much in her life, including being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March, 2023. She was forced to abruptly end her sophomore season at Auburn and NCAA gymnastics career. Yet, she still competed in Paris in 2024 and finished with her sixth overall Olympic medal.
She has now amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram to share her style with, and has major partnerships with brands like Amazon, L'Oréal, Toyota, and SKIMS.
There’s no doubt there’s much more to come from Lee. For now, she can take off all the time she needs.
