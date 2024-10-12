Vanessa Bryant rocks powerful Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto
It can’t get much more motivating than channeling Kobe Bryant and his “Mamba Mentality” mantra. That’s exactly what the Los Angeles Dodgers did for Game 5 of their National League Division Series win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
The team used the quote, “Job’s not finished” from the late Los Angeles Lakers legend after returning home from a big win on the road for a decisive Game 5. Kobe’s full original quote happened after Game 2 of the 2009 NBA Finals when a reporter asked Bryant why he didn't look happy, even though the Lakers were up 2-0, and Bryant's response was, "What's there to be happy about? Job's not finished.”
The Dodgers have always treated Kobe’s family extremely well, including allowing Natalia Bryant, 21, and Bianka Bryant, 7, to throw out first pitches for games. Kobe himself was seen at Los Angeles games in Dodgers jerseys, and of course had a great relationship with Magic Johnson, who is part of the Dodgers ownership group.
Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant loved the message on her Instagram, and after the 2-0 win on Friday posted a powerful selfie pointing to the Dodgers logo on her shirt with Ice Cube’s “You Know How We Do It” song going.
The Dodgers may need to just refer to Vanessa’s picture for their next motivational method. There are incredible vibes going on right now in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers face the New York Mets in the NLCS starting on Sunday.
