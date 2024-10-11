The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne is almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam photos

The social media star transforms from the girl-next-door gymnast into a smoldering, stylish model in a haute couture photoshoot.

Matthew Graham

May 11, 2024: Livvy Dunne watching her boyfriend Paul Skenes
May 11, 2024: Livvy Dunne watching her boyfriend Paul Skenes / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne didn’t build a brand empire by taking things for granted.

The LSU Tigers gymnast, in her fifth and final year of eligibility after flexing her iced-out national championship rings, knows that to keep her multi-million dollar empire going past her amazing lucrative NIL college days, she needs to reinvent herself beyond the bubbly girl-next-door that has made her a household name.

Thus it’s no surprise that coming off the heels of her highly anticipated last stylized LSU gymnastics team photos, the recently turned 22 year old did a high-fashion photoshoot with Flaunt Magazine.

The influencer is barely recognizable in these shots, especially in this black and white one with the oversized white collared short, black mini shorts, and the long blown-out curly hair. Dunne was also extremely happy how it turned out, writing on her version of the shoot, “thank you Flaunt for the feature” with a white heart emoji.

Speaking of gymnastics, Dunne also sat down for an interview with the Los Angeles haute couture rag.

“The worst part is that people think gymnastics is easy when it’s not,” Dunne told them. “The job is to make it look beautiful and easy…The social media aspect of it—I worked really hard to get to where I am in building my personal brand, and it didn’t happen in the blink of an eye. It didn’t happen in just a year. It didn’t happen because of one viral moment. It happened over years of getting to know my audience, learning the algorithms, and growing my brand to be what it is today. That’s why people are so fascinated with what I’m doing.”

It doesn’t hurt to have a family, like her sister Julz Dunne, who have an active role in building out the brand empire she’s created.

It’ll be interesting to see where the “main attraction” Dunne takes her career after leaving LSU. This photoshoot is seemingly all part of the plan.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

