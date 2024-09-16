The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo spotted after WNBA star's record-setting performance

WNBA MVP front-runner A'ja Wilson set the league record for most points in a single season over the weekend and was spotted out celebrating with rumored boyfriend Bam Adebayo after the game.

Sep 13, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) signs a poster Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Aces defeated the Fever, 78-74. / Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
A'ja Wilson is having a season to remember.

The WNBA MVP front-runner and Las Vegas Aces star set the all-time record for most points in a single season in a win over the Indiana Fever to kick off the weekend.

Wilson has reached the 1,000 point mark.

To celebrate the milestone mark, Wilson was out strolling with NBA star Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, who is her rumored beau.

Immediately after setting the record, Bam congratulated A'ja on her achievement.

"Hope everyone finds A'thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday," he wrote on X. He added, "U'nanimous," as a nod to her MVP campaign.

This season, Wilson is averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

