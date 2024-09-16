A'ja Wilson, Bam Adebayo spotted after WNBA star's record-setting performance
A'ja Wilson is having a season to remember.
The WNBA MVP front-runner and Las Vegas Aces star set the all-time record for most points in a single season in a win over the Indiana Fever to kick off the weekend.
Wilson has reached the 1,000 point mark.
To celebrate the milestone mark, Wilson was out strolling with NBA star Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, who is her rumored beau.
Immediately after setting the record, Bam congratulated A'ja on her achievement.
"Hope everyone finds A'thousand reasons to smile on this lovely Sunday," he wrote on X. He added, "U'nanimous," as a nod to her MVP campaign.
This season, Wilson is averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fight-night fire: UFC ring girls trade in bikinis for stunning ‘Noche’ fits
Rinse, repeat: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
Birthday besties: Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull bday moment
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique