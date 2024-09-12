Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off gymnast body
Rebeca Andrade is now the most decorated gymnast in Brazil history. With a gold in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Andrade now holds six overall Olympic medals — two golds, three silvers, and one bronze.
She also did the unthinkable this summer: She defeated USA’s Simone Biles in the floor exercise to win her gold. With her accomplishments, she’s beloved in Brazil and around the world.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee shares patriotic bathroom selfies (PHOTOS)
Last Thursday, the 25-year-old star was honored for the first NFL game ever in Brazil. Before the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles kicked off, Andrade showed she has flair off the mat as well when her tassled-red oversized coat went viral.
Now, the beauty from São Paulo took to her 12 million followers on Instagram to show off her stunning beach body.
RELATED: Jordan Chiles’ bold burlesque MTV Video Music Awards fit (PHOTO)
Scroll through to see all of Andrade and friends having what looks like an amazing beach day in an amazing bikini.
Andrade is also known as "Rebeyonce" in Brazil for her love of the singer Beyoncé. The nickname stuck when she performed floor exercises in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to Beyoncé songs.
Andrade deserves to relax and enjoy some sun and fun after her performances in Paris. It’s great she shared the pictures for the world to see.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
Big number defended: Livvy Dunne defends life-changing NIL fortune at LSU
Super stoked: Chiefs superfan ‘may never recover’ from Taylor Swift noticing jacket
Super viral: Taylor Swift’s seductive MTV VMAs dance with Karol G melts internet