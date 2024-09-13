The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull birthday moment

The All-Star rookie leads the Indiana Fever in a special 25th birthday surprise for their teammate.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates with Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10).
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have quickly developed a great chemistry on the court for the Indiana Fever, and a friendship off of it as well.

While Clark is a rookie sensation and Hull is a third-year vet, they seem to be having a lot of fun together. On Friday, Hull celebrated her 25th birthday and Clark and the rest of the teammates stopped after shootaround to sing happy birthday. Clark led the way, and got carried away — or at least Hull did.

Maybe Clark also gifted Hull a custom purse?

Clark said afterward it was “a tough job” being the only rookie leading the way, and she had “to perform” for her team in the singing. They definitely appear to be a tight-knit group, and that’s a good thing heading into the playoffs.

Hull received a balloon and a double-decker cupcake with a candle from the team.

Apparently, a fan also gave her a birthday gift. It isn’t confirmed if this is true, but if so, it would be a hilarious gift and photo of Hull.

The Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces on Friday for the second game in a row. Hopefully they can make Hull’s birthday even more special with a win.

