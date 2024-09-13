Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull birthday moment
Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull have quickly developed a great chemistry on the court for the Indiana Fever, and a friendship off of it as well.
While Clark is a rookie sensation and Hull is a third-year vet, they seem to be having a lot of fun together. On Friday, Hull celebrated her 25th birthday and Clark and the rest of the teammates stopped after shootaround to sing happy birthday. Clark led the way, and got carried away — or at least Hull did.
RELATED: Angel Reese goes makeup-free in selfie donning hilarious Allen Iverson shirt
Maybe Clark also gifted Hull a custom purse?
Clark said afterward it was “a tough job” being the only rookie leading the way, and she had “to perform” for her team in the singing. They definitely appear to be a tight-knit group, and that’s a good thing heading into the playoffs.
Hull received a balloon and a double-decker cupcake with a candle from the team.
Apparently, a fan also gave her a birthday gift. It isn’t confirmed if this is true, but if so, it would be a hilarious gift and photo of Hull.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-kind NYFW fit photo dump
The Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces on Friday for the second game in a row. Hopefully they can make Hull’s birthday even more special with a win.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Summer slammin’: Oly star Rebeca Andrade bikini photos stun, shows off physique
Eew: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have a ‘disgusting’ problem on their hands
Off-the-court game: Paige Bueckers flexes abs in one-of-a-kind NYFW fit photo dump
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?