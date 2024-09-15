Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks (VIDEO)
Taylor Swift is switching out the bleachers for a luxury suite, as well as T-shirts for long game day dresses.
At today’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Swift arrived in style to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Swift stepped onto the scene at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a cozy red and white dress, with the Chiefs logo and insignia.
And once again, Swift completed the ensemble with knee-high boots, for the second week in a row.
Earlier in the week, Swift won the Video of the Year award at the 2024 MTV Video Music awards for the third year in a row — this time, with her Post Malone collab, “Fortnight.” Though Kelce was noticeably absent from the awards show, Swift revealed that he was on set with her through the shoot for the “Fortnight” video, and cheered her on every step of the way.
“You know, this video seems very sad when you watch it, but it was the most fun video to make," Swift said in her . "And something I will always remember is that when I would finish a take and I would say, 'Cut' and we'd be done with the take, I would always just hear someone cheering and like, 'Woo' from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis."
And as is par for the course, Swift is returning the sentiment ten-fold, as she continues to root for Kelce on game days.
