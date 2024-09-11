Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Every marriage hopefully has a lot of fun and humor to keep it fresh. But when that involves distracting your husband with a head-stand split while he’s teeing off with a driver, that can lead to scary injuries. Just ask Joe Buck and his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck.
The former cheerleader, dancer, and now (injured) ESPN NFL reporter, apparently still has her gymnastics flexibility. Unfortunately, when her husband, Monday Night Football play-by-play legend Joe Buck hit a drive at that exact moment, he “hit it into her right ankle and shattered it.”
It happened while Buck was practicing for the American Century Classic on vacation in Cabo San Lucas in July, and Adam Schefter reported the surgery for Beisner-Buck was happening today.
Then Buck shared a first-hand account video on social media sitting beside his wife, Beisner-Buck, in their car awaiting her surgery. “A total freak accident” is how they describe it, and Buck, 55, points his phone to her, where she shows off her ankle boot.
The Monday Night Countdown reporter Beisner-Buck, 47, has already done six weeks in a hard cast, and has been in the walking boot for two and a half weeks, where she reveals, “not only was it a shatter and impact break, but there’s a nerve that runs right under your ankle bone called the tibial nerve, and it goes right under your ankle into your foot. That was severely damaged. You can not work on your nerve damage if you can not move your foot… Nothing has worked.”
She then points to the surgery center where she’s having a procedure to get her “tibial nerve decompressed.” The wife and mother then gets understandably emotional because she intimates that she’s been in extreme pain and there hasn’t been any real solution, not to mention she hasn’t been able to do Monday Night Countdown, or hang with her kids, or dance, or eventually, one day in the far future, do headstands. As she puts it, “living life.”
“Needles to say my guilt is off the charts,” an equally candid Buck concludes. He says he still wakes up in the middle of the night with terrors of the sound alone.
It all sounds brutal, and here’s hoping Beisner-Buck makes a full recovery and gets to live her life again.
