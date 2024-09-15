UFC ring girls trade in bikinis for stunning ‘Noche’ fits
The visuals coming from UFC 306 “Noche” Saturday night at the Las Vegas Sphere were certainly stunning.
The graphics alone for each fight — along with the storytelling — made it for a night MMA fans will never forget. Thanks to Tom Brady by the way for inspiring UFC President Dana White to make it happen.
The show-stopping visuals weren’t limited to just the arena itself: The ring girls lost their tradional bikini looks and dressed the part for the “Noche”-theme celebrating Mexican Independence.
Just incredible. While the ring girls showed out with their fits, headliners Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili certainly put on a fashion show of their own as well.
It will be hard to go back to the tradional arenas after this. Fans will just have to live with the ring girls back in their traditional bikini outfits.
