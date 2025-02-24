The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Alex Rodriguez swishes half-court shot and wins Bucknell University student $10K

The MLB legend took part in an incredible sports moment this past weekend.

Joseph Galizia

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez speaks on field after game two between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees in the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Alex Rodriguez is known for his incredible run in the MLB, but now he may be ready to take on another sport.

A-Rod, 49, showed off another set of skills and made another special sports moment on Saturday, February 22 when he attended Bucknell University's basketball matchup against Army. The baseball legend was invited to take part in a shooting contest at halftime — and won a lucky Bucknell student $10,000 after swishing a shot from half court. 

Afterward, Rodriguez and the student, Owen, spoke about the exciting moment to Bucknell's media team, and Owen revealed that he plans on using the money to help his parents pay for his tuition. 

Several fans responded to the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate A-Rod's huge basket. 

"A-Rod forever my GOAT," wrote one person.

"That was way too clean," agreed a second.

A third person wrote, "that was dope haha."

The post has since been viewed over 81,000 times. 

While his skills on the basketball court may be impressive, the three-time MVP won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009 and smacked 696 home runs throughout his 22-year career.

Rodriguez retired from playing professional baseball in 2016. He then transitioned into a broadcasting position and started at Fox Sports before signing a deal with ESPN to commentate Sunday Night Baseball in 2018. 

Alex Rodriguez
Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Left to right: Fox Sports broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz and Derek Jeter on field after the game two between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

