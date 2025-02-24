Alex Rodriguez swishes half-court shot and wins Bucknell University student $10K
Alex Rodriguez is known for his incredible run in the MLB, but now he may be ready to take on another sport.
A-Rod, 49, showed off another set of skills and made another special sports moment on Saturday, February 22 when he attended Bucknell University's basketball matchup against Army. The baseball legend was invited to take part in a shooting contest at halftime — and won a lucky Bucknell student $10,000 after swishing a shot from half court.
Afterward, Rodriguez and the student, Owen, spoke about the exciting moment to Bucknell's media team, and Owen revealed that he plans on using the money to help his parents pay for his tuition.
Several fans responded to the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter) to celebrate A-Rod's huge basket.
"A-Rod forever my GOAT," wrote one person.
"That was way too clean," agreed a second.
A third person wrote, "that was dope haha."
The post has since been viewed over 81,000 times.
RELATED: Alex Rodriguez swoons over gf Jaclyn Cordeiro's hip thrusts, leg day workout
While his skills on the basketball court may be impressive, the three-time MVP won the World Series with the New York Yankees in 2009 and smacked 696 home runs throughout his 22-year career.
Rodriguez retired from playing professional baseball in 2016. He then transitioned into a broadcasting position and started at Fox Sports before signing a deal with ESPN to commentate Sunday Night Baseball in 2018.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock