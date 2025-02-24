Alex Rodriguez swishes half-court shot and wins Bucknell University student $10K

What a day for Bison Nation! Bucknell takes down Army, and A-Rod delivers an unforgettable moment—hitting a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000! Huge thanks to Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93, and Jordy Leiser ’06 for making it such a special day! #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/WVmORSKReC