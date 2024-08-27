All about NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife Samatha Busch
While Kyle Busch’s dominance on the NASCAR racetrack may be well-known, the person who’s stood by his side through every victory and setback may not be.
His wife, Samantha Busch, not only is his key supporter, but has made quite a name for herself over the years. The mom of two balances multiple roles as an entrepreneur, lifestyle blogger, mom, and advocate for infertility awareness, among other things.
The couple’s journey began in 2007 when they met at a racing event by total happenstance, as Samantha was not interested in racing at the time. They began dating the following year and tied the knot in December 2010 in a one-hour TV special titled Fast and the Fabulous: A NASCAR Wedding.
Reflecting on the special day, Samantha said, “It was the most amazing feeling walking out of the church as the new Mr. and Mrs. Busch. All of our friends and family were outside clapping and it was just such a great feeling.”
They welcomed two children into the world: their son, Brexton, in 2015, and their daughter, Lennix, born in 2022 via surrogacy. Their path to parenthood was far from smooth, as Samantha experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage and faced multiple challenges with infertility.
So, who is the woman who has been by Kyle’s side through all the victories, challenges and all the little moments in between?
They met back in 2007 and got married shortly after
Samantha was born in St. John, Indiana, and met Kyle in 2007 while working as a promotional model.
At the time, she was a psychology student at Purdue University with no particular interest in racing –– with the chance encounter with Kyle at the event seemingly changing her life’s trajectory.
The duo began dating in 2008, and two years later, they tied the knot in a gorgeous New Year’s Eve ceremony in Chicago. The event was even recorded live and featured in a one-hour TV special, The Fast and the Fabulous: A NASCAR Wedding.
They built their family through challenges
Samantha and Kyle share two children: Brexton Locke, born on May 18, 2015, and Lennix Key, born on May 10, 2022.
The couple's path to parenthood was far from straightforward, struggling with years of infertility, failed IVF attempts, and miscarriages.
Samantha has been candid about these struggles, noting in an interview with PEOPLE how it has affected their relationship.
“Kyle has always been my rock,” she said about her husband to the outlet. “So many people only know the aggressive and strong-willed side of him that he shows when he is on the track. But the Kyle that I know is so different from that. Every time I feel like I’m falling apart, he picks me back up again.”
After the birth of Brexton, the couple faced even more hurdles in trying to expand their family. Despite multiple attempts at embryo transfers, they encountered setbacks, eventually inspiring their non-profit, which is dedicated to helping couples afford the high costs of fertility treatments.
Their perseverance paid off when their daughter Lennix was born via surrogate in 2022. Reflecting on the journey, Samantha described it as a moment filled with overwhelming joy and gratitude. “We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post after Lennix’s birth. “Our hearts are bursting with happiness.”
She’s an entrepreneur, advocate, and more
Samantha runs a popular lifestyle blog that covers everything from fashion to fitness, and she’s also the founder of the Samantha Busch Shop, which offers racing-inspired clothing.
Samantha has also shared her personal story with infertility to help others through her book Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage, while also founding the Bundle of Joy Fund alongside her husband, Kyle.
The nonprofit organization provides financial assistance to couples struggling with infertility and has awarded numerous grants to families in need. Reflecting to PEOPLE, Samantha said, "Seeing the families we have helped with their babies has helped us to make sense of our own difficult journey to conceive."
She briefly starred in a reality show
In 2019, Samantha appeared as one of the main stars of CMT’s reality show Racing Wives, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of NASCAR families, specifically the WAGS.
The show was filmed in Lake Norman, North Carolina, where Samantha and Kyle live, and highlighted the challenges of being married to a race car driver, as well as the family's infertility journey.
Racing Wives only aired for one season.
