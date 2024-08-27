Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut (PHOTO)
Gabby Williams was reintroduced to American audiences at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
The No. 4 pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2018 WNBA Draft was recruited by the Sky’s rookie sensation Angel Reese after leading the French national team to a silver medal after almost upsetting Team USA, but she cheekily rejected her offer and signed with the Seattle Storm.
The 27-year-old former back-to-back national champion with the UConn Huskies made her highly anticipated return tonight as the Storm took on the Washington Mystics. The Mystics upset Seattle at home, 74-72.
Before the game, Williams didn’t disappoint with her red-and-white pattern handkerchief crop top, jeans, chic sunglasses, and matching red-and-white kicks. The dual French-American citizen had to add some Parisian flair with her gray-and-black Louis Vuitton bag.
The fashionable and outspoken star will be an integral part of Seattle’s playoff push. Too bad there won’t be a rematch with the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark in the regular season after last game's fireworks, now that Williams is on the Storm. That would have been truly a must-watch.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark channels Brooklyn hipster look with her WNBA pregame fit
Maybe fans will get lucky and see a matchup in the upcoming WNBA playoffs. The Storm currently are the No. 4 seed, while the Fever sit in the No. 7 position.
Regardless, Williams will be a presence for the Storm on the court and with her pregame fits.
