The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Williams rocks handkerchief crop top for WNBA fit debut (PHOTO)

The highly anticipated return to the WNBA by the French national team star with the Seattle Storm was capped by an awesome pregame look with a bit of Parisian flair.

Matthew Graham

Aug 5, 2023: Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams looks on against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at Footprint Center.
Aug 5, 2023: Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams looks on against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at Footprint Center. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Gabby Williams was reintroduced to American audiences at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The No. 4 pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2018 WNBA Draft was recruited by the Sky’s rookie sensation Angel Reese after leading the French national team to a silver medal after almost upsetting Team USA, but she cheekily rejected her offer and signed with the Seattle Storm.

The 27-year-old former back-to-back national champion with the UConn Huskies made her highly anticipated return tonight as the Storm took on the Washington Mystics. The Mystics upset Seattle at home, 74-72.

Before the game, Williams didn’t disappoint with her red-and-white pattern handkerchief crop top, jeans, chic sunglasses, and matching red-and-white kicks. The dual French-American citizen had to add some Parisian flair with her gray-and-black Louis Vuitton bag.

The fashionable and outspoken star will be an integral part of Seattle’s playoff push. Too bad there won’t be a rematch with the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark in the regular season after last game's fireworks, now that Williams is on the Storm. That would have been truly a must-watch.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark channels Brooklyn hipster look with her WNBA pregame fit

Maybe fans will get lucky and see a matchup in the upcoming WNBA playoffs. The Storm currently are the No. 4 seed, while the Fever sit in the No. 7 position.

Regardless, Williams will be a presence for the Storm on the court and with her pregame fits.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Chillin’: Livvy Dunne snaps cute bedroom selfie while relaxing at home

Schoolin’: Livvy Dunne’s darling ‘first day of school’ photo foretells No. 1 LSU goal

2H2H: Angel Reese turns heads with pre-game crop top & bike shorts

Ahhhh: Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old Bianka adorably crushes Dodgers first pitch

Legendary look: Natalia Bryant wears sick custom Kobe Bryant Lakers pants

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion Feed Page