Twerking Olympian Alysha Newman still 'buzzing' from bronze medal high

Canadian pole vaulter and OnlyFans star Alysha Newman went viral at the Paris Olympics after twerking when she won bronze, and she is still "buzzing" from the high.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Alysha Newman (CAN) reacts in the women's pole vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Alysha Newman (CAN) reacts in the women's pole vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alysha Newman became a viral sensation after an impressive run at the 2024 Paris Olympics in their final week. Newman, a Canadian pole vaulter, took home the bronze medal in her event, but it was the celebration that led to her viral fame.

Newman went viral for twerking after medaling in the event, but she explained the move was actually a prank on her coaches because she is always injured.

"So I said, I’m gonna fake an injury and then I’m gonna dance after," she told CBC Sports. "But it just happened very fluid."

The 30-year-old also posts on OnlyFans and shared on her page that she was still "buzzing" after winning bronze.

“I laugh because getting third is, I mean I’ve never got third, but it’s funny because you have to still wait and sit there and wait until the other girls are done,” she wrote to her subscribers. “So, I’m so awkwardly standing there like, ‘What do I do? Do I celebrate? Do I kiss everyone? Do I cry?’

It was a really surreal moment and it was awesome.”

Newman is capitalizing on her newfound fame by offering an "Olympic sale" to her OnlyFans page.

Alysha Newman, Canada track and field, Paris Olympics
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Canadian track and field athlete Alysha Newman arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Alysha Newman, Canada track and field, Paris Olympics
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Canadian track and field athlete Alysha Newman arrives at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Alysha Newman, Canada track and field, Paris Olympics
Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Alysha Newman (CAN) reacts in the women's pole vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Newman became Canada's first medalist in Olympic pole vault in over a century.

The gold medal went to Nina Kennedy of Australia, while the United States' Katie Moon picked up the silver.

