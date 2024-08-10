Twerking Olympian Alysha Newman still 'buzzing' from bronze medal high
Alysha Newman became a viral sensation after an impressive run at the 2024 Paris Olympics in their final week. Newman, a Canadian pole vaulter, took home the bronze medal in her event, but it was the celebration that led to her viral fame.
Newman went viral for twerking after medaling in the event, but she explained the move was actually a prank on her coaches because she is always injured.
"So I said, I’m gonna fake an injury and then I’m gonna dance after," she told CBC Sports. "But it just happened very fluid."
The 30-year-old also posts on OnlyFans and shared on her page that she was still "buzzing" after winning bronze.
“I laugh because getting third is, I mean I’ve never got third, but it’s funny because you have to still wait and sit there and wait until the other girls are done,” she wrote to her subscribers. “So, I’m so awkwardly standing there like, ‘What do I do? Do I celebrate? Do I kiss everyone? Do I cry?’
“It was a really surreal moment and it was awesome.”
Newman is capitalizing on her newfound fame by offering an "Olympic sale" to her OnlyFans page.
Newman became Canada's first medalist in Olympic pole vault in over a century.
The gold medal went to Nina Kennedy of Australia, while the United States' Katie Moon picked up the silver.
