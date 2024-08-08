Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal
Livvy Dunne’s charm and charisma are what make her a social media superstar, not to mention no. 2 in On3’s NIL 100 list with a valuation of $3.9 million (only trailing Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders $4.7 million).
The LSU gymnast continued her jet-setting world tour by going to Paris recently for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and she shared another Instagram post for her 5.3 million followers of her City of Light adventure in the amazing fit in the related link above.
One user was so enamored (or maybe revered, worshiped) Dunne’s epic look that he went straight to a proposal: “Livvy will you marry me?”
The savvy brand and empire building social media sensation probably gets marriage proposals all the time, and of course she was ready with the perfect response: “I hate to break it to you logan.”
Of course any Livvy Dunne fan, even casual ones, know the LSU gymnast is dating her former LSU Tiger sweetheart and current Pittsburgh Pirate flame-throwing rookie phenom Paul Skenes.
Speaking of LSU, Dunne is about to return to campus to finish her fifth-year of eligibility for the women’s gymnastics team.
Until then, the only marriage proposal Dunne would truly be considering is one from Mr. Skenes.
