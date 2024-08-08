The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal

In the LSU gymnast and social media superstar’s latest stunning Instagram post from Paris, a user shoots his shot. Her answer back is what makes Dunne America’s sweetheart.

Matthew Graham

Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne (waves as she exits the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.
Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne (waves as she exits the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Livvy Dunne’s charm and charisma are what make her a social media superstar, not to mention no. 2 in On3’s NIL 100 list with a valuation of $3.9 million (only trailing Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders $4.7 million).

The LSU gymnast continued her jet-setting world tour by going to Paris recently for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and she shared another Instagram post for her 5.3 million followers of her City of Light adventure in the amazing fit in the related link above.

One user was so enamored (or maybe revered, worshiped) Dunne’s epic look that he went straight to a proposal: “Livvy will you marry me?”

The savvy brand and empire building social media sensation probably gets marriage proposals all the time, and of course she was ready with the perfect response: “I hate to break it to you logan.”

Livvy Dunne
Jun 17, 2024: Livvy Dunne on the field after the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Of course any Livvy Dunne fan, even casual ones, know the LSU gymnast is dating her former LSU Tiger sweetheart and current Pittsburgh Pirate flame-throwing rookie phenom Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne
Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne waves as she exits the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of LSU, Dunne is about to return to campus to finish her fifth-year of eligibility for the women’s gymnastics team.

Until then, the only marriage proposal Dunne would truly be considering is one from Mr. Skenes.

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne
May 11, 2024: Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

