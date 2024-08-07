Ewa Swoboda, viral Olympic bombshell, challenges IShowSpeed to race
Ewa Swoboda is keeping her name in the headlines after going viral during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Polish sprinting sensation failed to reach the 100m finals at the Summer Games, but her medal hopes are alive as she prepares to compete in the 4x100m relay this week.
Away from the Paris Games, she also caught the attention of YouTube star IShowSpeed, who recently went viral himself for jumping over a Lamborghini and McLaren back-to-back on live stream.
IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., discussed Swoboda on a recent live stream and said he would be able to beat the multiple time medalist in a race.
He claimed that "nobody in the world" could beat him.
Swoboda caught wind of the comments and challenged the YouTuber to a race in her home country of Poland on August 24 if he is willing to make the trip.
"I called my mum and dad to brag that I just got a new tattoo," Swoboda said. "I got the Olympic rings and they told me 'oh my god Ewa, did you see that some Youtuber just challenge you?'
"Well, if he comes to Poland and he competes in the RMF FM radio contest maybe I'll run with him. But he has already been to Poland so the chances are slim."
If IShowSpeed made the return trip to Poland to take Swoboda up on the challenge, it would be a must-see stream. But whether he is willing to remains to be seen, especially while he's temporarily banned from YouTube for his "dangerous" Lamborghini and McLaren stunt.
