Steph Curry picks side in Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef
It looks like Stephen Curry has chosen a side in the ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. A few weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors point guard was seen in a warm-up session getting in some practice, when Lamar’s chart-topping single, “Not Like Us” played over the speakers. In the video, Curry expresses his frustration over hearing the song so many times, saying “It’s not the only song in America.”
Some fans took this as Curry taking sides, showing loyalty to his longtime pal, Drake, who has previously shouted him out in songs like “0 To 100.” Lamar has also mentioned Curry on tracks, as well as Lebron James —- most notably on the other Drake diss track, “Meet The Grahams,” as he warns them to stay away from Drake.
In a recent interview with GQ Sports, Curry revealed that he still rocks with Drake, and has always been a fan.
"I'm a big Drake guy. I've been for a long time," said Curry. “I think obviously you know what it is for the rap industry to have that, but I still rock with Drake. Absolutely. Absolutely."
The Lamar vs. Drake feud not only rocked the hip-hop landscape this summer, but also the sports world. Lamar shouted out Sacramento Kings power forward DeMar DeRozan on “Not Like Us,” and DeRozan even appeared in the video. DeRozan later shared that he wasn’t choosing sides, and that he and Drake are still friends.
Though, we can’t say the same about Drake and Serena Williams, who certainly had some words for Drake at the ESPYs back in July.
