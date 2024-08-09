Tara Davis-Woodhall's tearful husband after Olympic gold medal will make you cry (VIDEO)
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are known as an Olympic power couple, but they weren’t household names to many until today.
In another dramatic track-and-field moment at the Stade de France at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, “America’s Cowgirl” Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in the long jump final and had an incredible reaction making sand angels, given she had been through “hell and back” fighting depression and body image issues.
Only then did the camera keep following her into the crowd to great her husband Hunter Woodhall, the track and field, three-time Paralympian medalist and first double amputee to receive a Division 1 scholarship to the University of Arkansas, who was understandably tearful and full of emotion.
“Oh my god, baby,” Woodhall exclaimed. “You’re the Olympic champion!” We dare you not to cry watching that tearjerker moment between wife and husband.
“America’s Cowgirl” and the University of Texas alum of course sported an American flag cowboy hat after securing the gold medal and joyously celebrating with a huge weight lifted.
It was a heart-melting and wonderful Paris Olympics moment for Team USA, and most importantly, for the Woodhalls.
