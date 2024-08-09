The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tara Davis-Woodhall's tearful husband after Olympic gold medal will make you cry (VIDEO)

Paralympian Hunter Woodhall understandably was overcome with love and affection after his wife went through “hell and back” to win gold at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Matthew Graham

Aug 8, 2024: Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 8, 2024: Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall are known as an Olympic power couple, but they weren’t household names to many until today.

In another dramatic track-and-field moment at the Stade de France at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, “America’s Cowgirl” Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in the long jump final and had an incredible reaction making sand angels, given she had been through “hell and back” fighting depression and body image issues.

Only then did the camera keep following her into the crowd to great her husband Hunter Woodhall, the track and field, three-time Paralympian medalist and first double amputee to receive a Division 1 scholarship to the University of Arkansas, who was understandably tearful and full of emotion.

“Oh my god, baby,” Woodhall exclaimed. “You’re the Olympic champion!” We dare you not to cry watching that tearjerker moment between wife and husband.

“America’s Cowgirl” and the University of Texas alum of course sported an American flag cowboy hat after securing the gold medal and joyously celebrating with a huge weight lifted.

Tara Davis-Woodhall
Aug 8, 2024: Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Aug 8, 2024: Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Aug 8, 2024: Tara Davis-Woodhall celebrates after winning the womenís long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

It was a heart-melting and wonderful Paris Olympics moment for Team USA, and most importantly, for the Woodhalls.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

