Angel Reese swoons over mom Angel Webb Reese, drops stunning photos of her
Angel Reese definitely got it from her mama. She showed off some stunning throwbacks of Mama Reese on social media, displaying her beauty.
The Chicago Sky All-Star forward’s mom also named Angel Reese (Angel Webb Reese) was also a baller basketball player having played at University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) and was later inducted into the UMBC Hall of Fame. She played basketball professionally in Europe in Luxembourg.
Reese recently announced a life-changing gift she gave her mom on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” after she made it big not just on the court but with her endorsements that now includes a historic deal with McDonald’s.
The 22-year-old Reese is known for slaying a fit or two as evident by her most recent Unrivaled “Game of Thrones” queen in an all-white furry look before a Rose BC game. Reese showed on her Instagram Stories that her mom also could crush hers as well. The daughter wrote about mama, “my momma been fine 😍.”
And “like BEEN.”
Simply beautiful.
Angel’s dad Michael Reese also was a basketball player, but split with her mom when she was young. She doesn’t like to talk about her dad. She also has a brother Julian Reese who is a star baller at for the Maryland Terrapins.
Fits and good looks certainly run in the Reese family as Angel showed with Mama Reese’s throwback photos.
