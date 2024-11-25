Becky Lynch's ab-baring dress at the Moana 2 premiere has the WWE Universe in awe
Becky Lynch may be on a wrestling hiatus following her WWE contract expiring earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped the former multi-time champion from living her best life.
The 37-year-old wrestling superstar recently posted about a night out on the town with her family, and her outfit has left the WWE Universe in awe.
Lynch revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday, November 23 that she and her husband, fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins, took their daughter Roux to see the premiere of the highly anticipated Disney sequel, Moana 2. In her photos, Lynch can be seen wearing a stunning jungle-themed dress fitting for the film, which co-stars WWE legend, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Lynch thanks The Rock in her post before praising the movie for inspiring her daughter.
"I can’t think of a better example for my daughter of following your heart, trusting yourself, being brave and an all round badass than Moana. So what can we say except thank you @therock for making some magic and family memories at the Moana 2 premiere," the caption read.
Dozens of Lynch's 5.5 million Instagram followers quickly rushed to the comments section to sing their praises for the WWE icon.
"SO FIREEEEEEEE AHHHHHH," gushed one person.
"Oh my goshhh😍😍😍 how fun!! You look great," wrote another.
A third person pointed out how much Roux looked like her hubby. They wrote, "She is her dads twin."
Lynch teased a return to WWE during a recent appearance at Vulture Festival. When asked by a fan about whether or not her career was over, Lynch gave this as a response:
"If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, that’s not gonna happen."
WWE will be running its Survivor Series premium live event on November 30 in Canada.
