Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup free selfie in LSU gymnastics locker room

The esteemed LSU gymnast isn't wasting any time ahead of her fifth and final season.

Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia "Livvy" Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia "Livvy" Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is getting back in the game, and putting in the work for the upcoming gymnastics season.

While the LSU gymnast has had a fun-filled past few days, she’s back to hitting the gym ahead of her fifth and final season as a member of the university’s gymnastics team. On her Snapchat Story, Dunne shared a makeup-free selfie after what she suggested was an intense cardio session.

“Cardio got me good,” Dunne wrote in text overlaying the photo, in which, she makes an exhaling face, appearing tired, yet satisfied from her workout.

Livvy Dunne / Instagram
Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne dropped a makeup-free selfie following a cardio workout on Wednesday, Nov. 20 / Livvy Dunne / Instagram

Though being a gymnast is no easy task, and neither are the necessary exercise regimens, nothing can break Reese’s stride. In the next photo, still appearing makeup-free, she strikes a confident pose, while rocking a black tank top and short Nike Pro shorts. 

Livvy Dunne / Instagram
Livvy Dunne shares a confident selfie following a workout on Wednesday, Nov. 20. / Livvy Dunne / Instagram

These new pics come after Dunne and her boyfriend Paul Skenes had been celebrating a coveted honor over the past few days. Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher was named the MLB Rookie of the Year for this past season.

The two celebrated at a restaurant called The Colonel’s Club in Baton Rouge, during which, Skenes looked handsome in a blue and white suit, while Dunne stunned in a fiery red dress. 

While Skenes was certainly excited about his win, he seemed happier to have Dunne by his side throughout the festivities.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

