Cavinder twins Haley and Hanna have best abs contest in workout fits
It’s hard to tell Hanna and Haley Cavinder apart, and it’s just as hard to judge which one wins in an abs contest.
The 23-year-old Miami Hurricanes twin sisters are stars on and off the basketball court. Hanna just went makeup-free in a bathrobe and wished her boyfriend and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck a happy birthday with a bombshell photo dump. Haley, who revealed she used to be a lot heavier in an unrecognizable photo, had her man Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson recently honor her with his pregame fit.
On Tuesday on their joint Instagram account — they have their own, too — the twins posted a picture in their workout gear having a best abs contest. They captioned it, “Not your average double double 🏀.”
You can say that twice. Hanna is on the left and Haley the right by the way. There’s no clear winner to the contest, either. It’s a draw.
Haley is coming off a gigantic 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in a win vs the Florida Gators. She’s averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3 assists per game, while Hanna is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 4 rebounds herself. Both ladies are in their final season at Miami.
The Cavinders and their stunning abs are back for the 3-0 ‘Canes Tuesday vs. the FIU Panthers.
