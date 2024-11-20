ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Molly Qerim always looks good with her fits. Now, the 40-year-old ESPN First Take co-host is showing off her workout secrets while flexing another fire look.
Qerim recently has been slaying her fashion like her “locked in” leather miniskirt, or her teasing mirror selfie in a spaghetti strap dress, or a very un-NYC look off the subway, and most recently her disappearing fit at UFC 309 behind a super busy banner.
She’s definitely on a winning streak after taking a 10-day absence from her fellow host Stephen A. Smith and the show to gear up for the NBA grind.
On Wednesday, Qerim took to Instagram to share her intense workout and how she stays looking so good all the time while staying mentally strong with a “small steps” mantra. She also was wearing some black minishorts that all her fans will love.
First she crushed the pelvic thrusts on the machine.
Then some hamstring kickback work.
Some rows to hit the back and shoulders while squatting.
Some one-leg back lunges and step-ups.
Some essential inner thigh-blasting work.
And finishing it off with weighted side kicks to destroy the upper outside half of the leg.
That’s a tough workout but Qerim slayed it and looked good while doing so — as she always does.
