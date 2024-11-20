The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip

The golf influencer and model is getting back to her roots while still wowing in the form-fitting fits that made her famous.

Matthew Graham

Paige Spiranac during "The Match: Tiger vs Phil" at Shadow Creek Golf Course
Paige Spiranac during "The Match: Tiger vs Phil" at Shadow Creek Golf Course / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac has found her love for the game of golf again.

After admitting she was in a dark place, in a form-fitting black minidress of course, with the sport that helped make her famous, the golf influencer and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has found her groove again.

Whether it's casually bombing 287-yard drives or giving golf newbies tips to take up the world's most frustrating game, Spiranac is reengaged with golf.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac sizzles in bedroom nightie with fire emoji

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

But don't be fooled. The former golf professional and San Diego Aztecs standout is still flexing her fantastic fits with all of her posts, and her latest is no different in a revealing low-cut purple top as she shares an easy tip that amateurs can practice inside with the cold winter months looming.

It has something to do with a towel and helping with your weight distribution and swing posture, but we'll let the 31 year old explain that part of it on her Instagram Reels.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

RELATED: Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Needless to say that no matter what Spiranac posts, her 4 million followers on Instagram are highly engaged, whether or not they ever touch a club or not.

It's great to see though that the golf influencer has found her passion for the golf part of her influencer persona.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion