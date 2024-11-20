Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Paige Spiranac has found her love for the game of golf again.
After admitting she was in a dark place, in a form-fitting black minidress of course, with the sport that helped make her famous, the golf influencer and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has found her groove again.
Whether it's casually bombing 287-yard drives or giving golf newbies tips to take up the world's most frustrating game, Spiranac is reengaged with golf.
But don't be fooled. The former golf professional and San Diego Aztecs standout is still flexing her fantastic fits with all of her posts, and her latest is no different in a revealing low-cut purple top as she shares an easy tip that amateurs can practice inside with the cold winter months looming.
It has something to do with a towel and helping with your weight distribution and swing posture, but we'll let the 31 year old explain that part of it on her Instagram Reels.
Needless to say that no matter what Spiranac posts, her 4 million followers on Instagram are highly engaged, whether or not they ever touch a club or not.
It's great to see though that the golf influencer has found her passion for the golf part of her influencer persona.
