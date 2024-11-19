Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. During her WWE tenure, she was earned the Women's Raw and SmackDown titles, to go with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in 2023.
In the fall of 2023, Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship to become the sixth Women's Grand Slam Champion in company history.
However, her contract expired in June 2024 and she has not returned to WWE since.
That all changed this week when she appeared on a panel at Vulture Festival.
While Becky Lynch was still sporting her red locks, she had a dramatically different look that nearly made her unrecognizable to WWE fans.
During the festival, she also made comments about her future in the ring, and made it clear that she has plans to return in the future.
“If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, that’s not gonna happen,” Lynch said.
It is just a matter of when.
