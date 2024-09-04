Bill Belichick officially joins 'Instaface' and makes first IG post (VIDEO)
Bill Belichick and social media. Those are two things you would have never imagined would be mentioned together only a few months ago.
But now that The Hoodie has some time to pass during the upcoming season after parting ways with the New England Patriots, good ole Bill is joining the rest of civilization on Instagram.
This week, approximately 24 hours ahead of the 2024 NFL season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Belichick has joined Instagram and his account is now going viral.
Belichick joined the social media platform with the appropriate username @billbelichick.
Only a few minutes into his tenure on Instagram, or "Instaface" as he calls it, Belichick released a video and has over 24,000 followers.
"During my career in the NFL, I had built-in opportunities to express myself at a moment's notice. The circumstances are different now. So, here I am," Belichick wrote in his first post.
"I am (surprisingly) thrilled to announce my decision to utilize social media platforms with the intention of connecting directly with fans and the public. This debut was inconceivable a few months ago, but exciting now III"
What a time to be alive.
