Brittany Mahomes net worth: How much is Patrick Mahomes' wife worth?
Brittany Mahomes is one of the most recognized NFL WAGs of this era, partly due to the success of her husband Patrick Mahomes, and the three Super Bowls he's won with the Kansas City Chiefs over the last five years.
While Patrick does hold one of the largest money contracts in all of sports — $450 million for ten years— his wife has amassed a good amount of earnings on her own. But how much is Brittany worth? Here's everything you need to know about the Mahomes empire.
Brittany Mahomes net worth
As of 2024, Brittany has a net worth of $15 million according to Marca. This is due to several personal career moves aside from her hubby's large NFL contract.
Brittany is the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a National Women's Soccer League club, and has been since December 2020. Her love of the game dates back to her college days playing soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler. Patrick has since joined her as a minority stake-owner in the team.
Aside from soccer, Brittany found success as a fitness influencer and entrepreneur. In 2019, she got certified in fitness training and launched an online fitness brand called Britanny Lynne Fitness, an online program that is tailored and customized based on different fitness levels.
Brittany is also plugged into the fitness fashion world. She is currently partnered with the athletic brand Shop Vitality, which named a clothing line after Brittany and Patrick's daughter Sterling Skye. The power couple, who are expecting their third child, are also parents of son Patrick Bronze.
Philanthropy is another area that Brittany excels in. She and her multi-time MVP husband co-run the "15 and Mahomies" foundation, which focuses on improving the lives of children. The power couple has constantly donated to charities, including $1.6 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
