Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ 'Legendary' NFL draft party included insane gift
Shedeur Sanders has a right to celebrate after everything he went through on draft day. Video has surfaced of his “Legendary” after-party, which included an insane gift.
The quarterback out of the Colorado Buffaloes and son of Deion Sanders was projected to be a high first-round pick, but fell all the way to 144th overall in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns. He was so happy when he finally got selected that he did a happy dance and jumped in the pool, followed by posing for a picture with mom PIlar, sister Shelomi, brother Shilo, and dad all together.
Shedeur may still be celebrating, but he’s already putting in the work showing up to the Browns headquarters in his brand “2Legendary” with a casual fit, and then visiting a local school and telling the kids he wants to bring the city a Super Bowl.
While he’s doing his thing in Cleveland, the video of his post-draft party surfaced, and well, it’s legendary. The quarterback had on his ridiculously massive and pricey chain he wore for the draft, and he hung out again with popular singer Shenseea. He also was gifted $1 million cash.
A post came out showing Shedeur flashing insane amounts of cash in a Louis Vuitton case, and his brother, Deion Jr., confirmed it was actually a $1M gift, straight cash.
Now, that’s quite the gift. He can afford more sick chains now, too, despite “only” getting a projected $4.6 million over four years with the Browns due to the draft slide. The young man is doing just fine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady!: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal stuns in first public outing since baby
Ex-wife too!: Shedeur, Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, Deion in epic pic
Brotherly love: Shedeur, Shilo have funny ‘wager’ playing tennis during NFL draft
Holy moly: Texas star Quinn Ewers’ insane NFL draft hunting room looks bonkers
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star