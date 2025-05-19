Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ employee has hot tub mishap, ruins star’s phone
Shedeur Sanders is always capturing his viral moments for social media like when he found out he finally got drafted to the Cleveland Browns and did an epic dance followed by a pool jump. This time, the person in charge of capturing his media had a hot tub mishap that was caught on video, and it was all fun and games until Sanders realized the employee was holding the quarterback’s phone.
Shedeur boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram and is the son of his former Colorado Buffaloes college coach Deion Sanders. The 23-year-old makes sure his most viral moments are posted like when he saw his jersey and Browns locker for the first time, or when he strolled into rookie minicamp in a “Legendary” casual fit.
RELATED: Travis Hunter burns Shedeur Sanders with one-line dagger as Colorado stars reunite
It was a big Monday for Shedeur because he officially signed his Browns rookie contract. At least video of that was captured.
This came after he posted the hilarious moment his multimedia producer Zach Miller fell into the hot tub on Sunday night that Shedeur then put on his Instagram Stories.
RELATED: 6-foot-6 Joe Flacco towers over Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel in Browns QB photo
On Monday, Shedeur followed up saying his phone was actually the victim in the hot tub fall.
It’s alright, he has ways to still get his content out there like his contract.
With the constant filming these days, every embarrassing moment can be captured and uploaded. At least it wasn’t him falling into the hot tub because fans are already questioning his reaction time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry