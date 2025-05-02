Browns QB Shedeur Sanders hangs with Shenseea again at his 'Legendary' party
Shedeur Sanders has mastered the game of getting attention.
Who cares that the polarizing former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback fell all the way to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he was finally chosen by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick. Like his father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders taught him, it's all about the "Prime Time."
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
Almost grabbing as much attention as the dramatic fall in the draft was him being spotted with reggae star Shenseea, which also had social media losing its mind.
RELATED: Shedeur, brother Shilo celebrate making NFL with mom Pilar, dad Deion in epic pic
They're only friends, but that hasn't sparked interest now that the two have now been spotted twice together after Sanders included showing the 28-year-old Grammy-nominated artist in his behind-the-scenes Instagram Reels video of his Dallas 2Legendary and Facebook Meta Quest sponsored celebration party for making it to the NFL.
Some social media influencers had already claimed Shenseea was there, but Sanders' own video proves it, showcasing her a couple of times on the red carpet and then inside the party, although not specifically together. At least not on-camera.
Shenseea had posted the fantastic party fit on her own Instagram account around the same time as the party at Hyde & Seek, joining other celebrities like Kodak Black and Yung Miami.
Lost in the hoopla of Sanders, 23, finding an NFL home and hanging with Shenseea and other celebs is the fact that it's a crowded QBs room in Cleveland.
Sanders will have to fight it out just to make the roster, joining $230 million-guaranteed albatross Deshaun Watson, clubhouse favorite former Ravens Super Bowl winning veteran Joe Flacco, Super Bowl winning former Eagles backup Kenny Pickett, and third round pick Dillon Gabriel, also a decorated college star with the Oregon Ducks.
In the meantime, Sanders is winning the battle for attention. Now he needs to translate that into on-field success - starting with getting playing time on his own team.
