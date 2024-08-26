Tattoo Snafu: Caitlin Clark fan gets ink with glaring mistake (PHOTO)
Caitlin Clark has one of the most rabid fan bases in the WNBA.
Since her time at the University of Iowa, Clark has been selling out arenas across the country and that has followed her to the Indiana Fever and WNBA.
The Fever have the best attendance across the league and bring fans with them wherever they go. Clark has even been credited for the WNBA expediting its charter flight program to help players travel in comfort.
LOOK: Caitlin Clark gifted custom iced-out diamond chain to add to her shine
Of course, with the fandom comes superfans or "stans," who take their love for the athletes to the next level.
One Clark fan got a tattoo of the sharpshooter on her forearm and was proud to show it off. The Fever shared the fan's tattoo on social media and everyone immediately noticed one glaring error.
Clark is right-handed.
Whoever that is supposed to be on the fan's arm was launching a 30-footer with their left hand. Whooooops.
Maybe it's the thought that counts?
This is just the latest example of when being a rabid fan goes wrong. Really, really wrong.
