Caitlin Clark Had Her Defender on Skates With Nasty Crossover vs. Lynx
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark can add yet another mesmerizing highlight to her rookie reel this season.
In Saturday’s road game against the Minnesota Lynx, Clark made a cool piece of history as the fastest player to record at least 500 points and 200 assists in the WNBA, as well as the only rookie to reach those numbers.
Despite going 1-for-8 from the field in the first quarter, Clark found her stride later in the game, and she did so in style. On one offensive play, Clark showed off her handles against Lynx guard Courtney Williams with a filthy crossover which left Williams sliding across the court and made her touch wood.
Too smooth.
Clark didn’t play her best game in Minneapolis, though, and finished 8-of-18 for 23 points while adding 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds. She shot 3-of-8 from the three-point line and committed seven turnovers in the Fever’s 90-80 loss to the Lynx.
The Fever will look to bounce back against the Atlanta Dream on the road on Monday.