Caitlin Clark Casually Threw One of the Coolest Passes of the WNBA Season vs. Lynx
In this story:
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever lost their first game since the Olympic break on Saturday night, falling to the Lynx in Minneapolis, 90-80.
Clark had another big game in the loss, finishing with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting. The No. 1 pick in last April's WNBA draft also racked up eight assists.
One of those assists came on one of the coolest passes of the season, as Clark casually found Lexie Hull on a long pass that flew over the defense and fell perfectly into Hull's hands, who was then able to lay the ball in for two points.
Clark made this look way too easy:
Clark and the Fever will look to rebound from that loss when they face the Dream on Monday night in Atlanta.
Published